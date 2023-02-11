Jets return to game action with rare late puck drop vs. Blackhawks

Forward Mason Appleton has been activated and defenceman Dylan DeMelo placed on injured reserve as the Winnipeg Jets prepare to host the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night.

TRANSACTIONS: The #NHLJets have activated F - Mason Appleton from injured reserve and placed D - Dylan DeMelo on injured reserve. — Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) February 11, 2023

Appleton, 27, last played on Nov. 13 and has one goal and five assists in 14 games for the Jets this season.

DeMelo, 29, has been sidelined since Jan. 26 and has two goals, 14 assists and a plus-9 rating in 46 games in 2022-23.

The Jets are currently second in the Central Division with a record of 32-19-1, five points back of the Dallas Stars.