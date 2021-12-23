The Winnipeg Jets have placed forwards Andrew Copp and Kristian Vesalainen, along with one support staff member, into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols.

The Jets enter the holiday break 14-11-5.

"I think this team has a lot of potential that we haven't hit yet," said forward Kyle Connor. "I think we've still got another level to get to and I think this break is almost coming at a good time for us to kind of regroup, spend the holidays with the family, almost a mental break, and come back for a big second half."

The NHL shut down for its annual Christmas break 48 hours early after Tuesday night's lone remaining game.

Four contests originally scheduled for Wednesday and 15 for Thursday are among the 45 postponed since Dec. 13 due to pandemic-related concerns.

The league is scheduled to resume play with 14 games Monday, including Toronto at Columbus and Minnesota at Winnipeg, although more postponements are possible with a number of clubs dealing with multiple COVID-19 cases.