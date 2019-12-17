Winnipeg Jets forward Andrew Copp left Tuesday's game against the Carolina Hurricanes with an upper-body injury and did not return.

Copp appeared to sustain the injury when he collided with Carolina's Jordan Staal in the second period. After the game, Jets head coach Paul Maurice said he would have a better update regarding Copp available on Wednesday.

The left-winger was held pointless in 8:44 of ice time prior to his departure. In 33 games heading into Tuesday's matchup, Copp had five goals and nine assists for 14 points.

Following their 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes, Winnipeg will be back in action Thursday at home against the Chicago Blackhawks.