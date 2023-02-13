Winnipeg Jets winger Axel Jonsson-Fjallby and Vancouver Canucks goaltender Spencer Martin were placed on waivers Monday.

Edmonton Oilers forward Devin Shore cleared waivers on Monday.

Jets head coach Rick Bowness said the move to waive the forward was made to create a roster spot for Dylan DeMelo to return Tuesday against the Seattle Kraken.

Bowness added he was hopeful Jonsson-Fjallby would clear and remain with the Jets. He has four goals and 11 points in 45 games this season, his first with Winnipeg.

#NHLJets Bowness says Jonsson-Fjallby will be placed on waivers to create the roster spot for DeMelo to return Tuesday vs #Kraken. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) February 13, 2023

Martin has an 11-15-1 record this season with a .871 save percentage and a 3.99 goals-against average.

The 27-year-old had appeared in nine career NHL games prior to this season.

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that G Spencer Martin has been placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Abbotsford (AHL). — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 13, 2023

Martin is signed through next season at a cap hit of $762,500, while Jonsson-Fjallby is a pending restricted free agent carrying a cap hit of $750,000.