Blake Wheeler will need to isolate in Minnesota for at least 10 days from when he tested positive for COVID-19.

October 19, 2021

The forward has symptoms and depending on how he recovers, the earliest he could rejoin the team is next week in California.

Wheeler entered NHL COVID-19 protocols on Monday and was not on the ice for practice. There was no timeline given for his possible return to the lineup.

“We never had to deal with that last year, so it’s kind of a definitely weird scenario to go through,” Mark Scheifele said during his post-morning skate media availability.

“It obviously sucks for him. You hope he’s feeling fine and he comes back feeling good. Obviously the virus is still around.”

The 35-year-old has one assist in two games with the Jets this season, as the team has opened the season with an 0-2 record.

Wheeler had 15 goals and 46 points in 50 games last season. He added two goals and five points in eight playoff games.