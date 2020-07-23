29m ago
Bitetto said he tested positive for COVID-19
Winnipeg Jets defenceman Anthony Bitetto, who returned to practice Thursday, revealed he tested positive for COVID-19. Bitetto quarantined for 29 days after testing positive for coronavirus at his summer home.
TSN.ca Staff
The 30-year-old has eight assists in 51 games for the Jets this season.