Bitetto said he tested positive for COVID-19

Maurice balancing the benefits of scrimmaging vs. drills

Winnipeg Jets defenceman Anthony Bitetto, who returned to practice Thursday, revealed he tested positive for COVID-19.

Anthony Bitetto reveals that he tested positive for Covid-19 when he was back at his summer home almost a month ago and that’s why he wasn’t on the ice before today. #NHL #NHLJets #TSN — Sara Orlesky (@saraorlesky) July 23, 2020

Bitetto quarantined for 29 days after testing positive for coronavirus at his summer home.

The 30-year-old has eight assists in 51 games for the Jets this season.