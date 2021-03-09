2h ago
Jets D Beaulieu exits with UBI vs. Leafs
Winnipeg Jets defenceman Nathan Beaulieu exited Tuesday’s game early against the Toronto Maple Leafs due to an upper-body injury, the team announced just prior to the third period.
TSN.ca Staff
Who’s the biggest threat to the Leafs in playoffs Jets or Habs?
VIDEO SIGN OUT
Winnipeg Jets defenceman Nathan Beaulieu exited Tuesday’s game early against the Toronto Maple Leafs due to an upper-body injury, the team announced just prior to the third period.
Beaulieu played 4:15 on Tuesday night before leaving with an injury after blocking a shot in the second period.
The 28-year-old has one assist in 24 games this season for the Jets.
The Jets held on to win the contest 4-3.