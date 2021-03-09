Jets D Beaulieu exits with UBI vs. Leafs

Winnipeg Jets defenceman Nathan Beaulieu exited Tuesday’s game early against the Toronto Maple Leafs due to an upper-body injury, the team announced just prior to the third period.

INJURY UPDATE: #NHLJets D - Nathan Beaulieu will not return to tonight’s game due to an upper body injury. — Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) March 10, 2021

Beaulieu played 4:15 on Tuesday night before leaving with an injury after blocking a shot in the second period.

The 28-year-old has one assist in 24 games this season for the Jets.

The Jets held on to win the contest 4-3.