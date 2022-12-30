The Winnipeg Jets signed forward Daniel Zhilkin to a three-year, entry level contract, his agent Dan Milstein announced on Friday.

Zhilkin, 19, was drafted 77th overall by the Jets in the 2022 NHL Draft this past June in Montreal.

The 6-foot-2 centre is playing with the OHL's Guelph Storm this season where he has 11 goals and 25 points in 23 games.

Zhilkin has 41 goals and 95 points in his 149 career OHL games in his three-season career, all with the Storm.

The Russian-born Mississagua, Ont. native represented Canada at the 2021 U18 World Championship where he recorded two assists in seven games.