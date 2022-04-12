Desperation mode appears to be working for the Winnipeg Jets.

With Connor Hellebuyck starting for the second straight day, Winnipeg continued to keep their playoff hopes alive with a 4-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday.

"We're still fighting for every game. We're in desperation mode right now,” Jets interim head coach Dave Lowry said. "It would be no different if we were in a playoff series and we were going back-to-back. That was the conversation. We had an understanding that we have to win every game here and just take care of business each and every night."

With back-to-back wins on Sunday and Monday after a four-game winless skid, the Jets have moved to within five points of the Stars for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference – with Dallas owning two games in hand.

While the pressure is mounting on the team to continue to post wins, the Jets are trying to keep their focus on winning one game at a time.

“I don't think you can really afford to talk about that,” defenceman Josh Morrissey said. “I mean, we're just trying to win games, get two points, one point, whatever we can do. (We) hope to get some help from other teams, but I don't think we really talk about anything bigger than the next game.

"You can't really look too far in the future. We know where we're at."

The Jets will return home Wednesday to host the Seattle Kraken in one of just two games remaining on their schedule against a team currently outside the playoff picture. A road trip to Florida to face both the Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning looms later this week.