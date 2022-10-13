Button on Jets: ‘Most to gain and the most to lose’

The Winnipeg Jets placed forward Dominic Toninato on waivers for the purpose of being assigned to the AHL's Manitoba Moose.

Toninato, 28, had seven goals and 14 points in a career-high 77 games with the Jets last season, adding one assist in two games with the Moose.

TRANSACTION: The #NHLJets have placed F - Dominic Toninato on waivers for the purpose of being assigned to the Manitoba Moose (AHL). — Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) October 13, 2022

A fifth-round pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2012, Toninato has 12 goals and 29 points in 164 career games with the Jets, Florida Panthers and Colorado Avalanche.

The Jets will open their regular season on Friday against the New York Rangers.