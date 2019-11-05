Winnipeg Jets forward Bryan Little received 25-30 stitches after taking shot to the side of the head during Tuesday's game, the team announced.

"During the third period of last night's game versus the New Jersey Devils, Winnipeg Jets forward Bryan Little was struck near the ear by a shot," the team said in a statement Wednesday. "Before the completion of the game, Little was transported to St. Boniface Hospital where he received 25-30 stitches to close a laceration. Little was subsequently transferred to the Health Sciences Centre's Neurological Unit last night for further observation.

"Little was alert at all times and is in good spirits this morning. Further updates will be provided when available."

Little left Tuesday shootout loss to the New Jersey Devils in the third period after taking a shot from Nikolaj Ehlers to the side of his head.

The 31-year-old was bleeding after taking the puck to the head and was helped off the ice by Ehlers and a Jets trainer.

Little, who missed time earlier this season with a concussion, has two goals and three assists in six games for the Jets this season.