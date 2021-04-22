What will Foligno bring to the Matthews-Marner line?

Winnipeg Jets forward Adam Lowry left Thursday's matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs and will not return, the team announced.

INJURY UPDATE: #NHLJets F - Adam Lowry will not return to tonight’s game. — Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) April 23, 2021

Winnipeg did not indicate the type of injury Lowry sustained, but Leafs forward Alex Galchenyuk did catch him up high on a hit in the second period. Lowry did not immediately go to the dressing room but was not on the bench to begin the second period.

The 28-year-old had zero points in 4:16 of ice time prior to leaving the game.

He has eight goals and 12 assists in 46 games so far this season for the Jets and signed a five-year extension earlier in the week.

The Jets and Maple Leafs will clash once again from Bell MTS Place on Saturday evening.