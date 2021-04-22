5m ago
Jets' F Lowry ruled out for rest of game
Winnipeg Jets forward Adam Lowry left Thursday's matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs and will not return, the team announced.
TSN.ca Staff
INJURY UPDATE: #NHLJets F - Adam Lowry will not return to tonight’s game.— Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) April 23, 2021
Winnipeg did not indicate the type of injury Lowry sustained, but Leafs forward Alex Galchenyuk did catch him up high on a hit in the second period. Lowry did not immediately go to the dressing room but was not on the bench to begin the second period.
The 28-year-old had zero points in 4:16 of ice time prior to leaving the game.
He has eight goals and 12 assists in 46 games so far this season for the Jets and signed a five-year extension earlier in the week.
The Jets and Maple Leafs will clash once again from Bell MTS Place on Saturday evening.