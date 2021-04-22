How significant would losing Lowry be for the Jets?

Winnipeg Jets forward Adam Lowry left Thursday's matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first period and did not return.

INJURY UPDATE: #NHLJets F - Adam Lowry will not return to tonight’s game. — Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) April 23, 2021

Winnipeg did not indicate the type of injury Lowry sustained, but Leafs forward Alex Galchenyuk did catch him up high on a hit in the opening frame. Lowry did not immediately go to the dressing room but was not on the bench to begin the second period.

The 28-year-old had zero points in 4:16 of ice time prior to leaving the game.

Jets head coach Paul Maurice did not have an update on Lowry after the game. He will be re-evaluated on Friday.

Lowry has eight goals and 12 assists in 46 games so far this season for the Jets and signed a five-year extension earlier in the week.

After Toronto won Thursday's matchup 5-3, the Jets and Maple Leafs will clash once again from Bell MTS Place on Saturday evening.