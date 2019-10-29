4h ago
Laine day-to-day, out against Anaheim
Winnipeg Jets forward Patrik Laine is out for Tuesday night's game in Anaheim against the Ducks and is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.
TSN.ca Staff
Laine left practice early on Monday after taking a bump from defenceman Luca Sbisa during a drill but head coach Paul Maurice says Laine's injury is unrelated to the bump from Sbisa.
Laine, 21, has three goals and 13 points in 12 games this season.
In other news, defenceman Luca Sbisa and forward Logan Shaw are expected to make their debuts for the Jets.