Laine won't return vs. Caps after blocked shot
Winnipeg Jets forward Patrik Laine will not return to tonight's game against the Washington Capitals after blocking a shot off his left foot.
TSN.ca Staff
Laine blocked a Michal Kempny shot that hit him on the inside of the foot just a few minutes into the first period. He limped off the dressing room and didn't return.
In 63 games this season, Laine has 26 goals and 59 points.