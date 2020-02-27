From Thrashers to Jets, Ovi has dominated the ATL/WPG franchise in his career

Winnipeg Jets forward Patrik Laine will not return to tonight's game against the Washington Capitals after blocking a shot off his left foot.

Laine blocked a Michal Kempny shot that hit him on the inside of the foot just a few minutes into the first period. He limped off the dressing room and didn't return.

In 63 games this season, Laine has 26 goals and 59 points.