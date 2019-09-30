Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said Sunday there is no update on Dustin Byfuglien's status with the regular season set to open this week.

"Nothing really [new] at this point," Cheveldayoff told NHL.com. "I think it's still status quo but certainly again, something that we're keeping tabs on."

Byfuglien is currently suspended by the Jets while on a leave of absence from the club and, according TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie, is believed to be weighing his playing future.

The 34-year-old had four goals and 27 assists in 42 games last season. He missed significant time after suffering a lower-body injury in December and appeared in just 10 games after Dec. 29. Byfuglien returned ahead of the postseason and recorded two goals and eight points in six playoff games.

He is signed through next season at a cap hit of $7.6 million but, as a result of his suspension, will not count against the team's salary cap until he returns to the Jets.

An eighth-round pick of the Chicago Blackhawks in 2003, Byfuglien is a veteran of 869 NHL games and has 177 goals and 525 points in his career.

Winnipeg will open their season on Oct. 3 against the New York Rangers.