Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor and defenceman Nate Schmidt have been placed in COVID-19 protocol, head coach Dave Lowry confirmed on Wednesday.

Kyle Connor and Nate Schmidt will have to remain behind in the US for the next five days. So they won’t be available for the next three #NHLJets games. (Tonight here in Buffalo, tomorrow in Toronto, Saturday vs LA). Team got tested this am because of Canadian travel #wfp — Mike McIntyre (@mikemcintyrewpg) March 30, 2022

Connor and Schmidt both tested positive Wednesday morning in Buffalo ahead of the Jets' clash with the Sabres, meaning they will be forced to remain in the United States for the next five days. They will miss games against the Sabres, Thursday against the Maple Leafs in Toronto and Saturday against the Los Angeles Kings in Winnipeg.

The 25-year-old Connor is having a career season with the Jets, netting 41 goals and 41 assists over 67 games.

In his first season with the Jets, Schmidt, 30, has four goals and 27 assists over 66 games.

Winnipeg currently holds a 32-25-10 record, sitting sixth in the Central Division and three points behind the Dallas Stars for the second Wild Card spot in the Western Confernece.