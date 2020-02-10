NEW YORK — Winnipeg Jets left-winger Kyle Connor was named NHL second star of the week on Monday after leading the league with eight points over four games.

He had three goals and five assists over the stretch to help the Jets gain seven of a possible eight points and move back into the playoff picture in the Western Conference.

Columbus goaltender Elvis Merzlikins was named first star after posting two shutouts for the Blue Jackets last week. He was 2-1-0 overall with a 0.67 goals-against average and .971 save percentage.

Tampa Bay Lightning netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy took the third star after going 3-0-0 with a 1.67 GAA and .936 save percentage.