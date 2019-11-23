The Winnipeg Jets were short handed for the the second half of Saturday's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Defenseman Nathan Beaulieu and Josh Morrissey both left the game and did not return after suffering injuries.

Beaulieu left the game in the second period after blocking a shot with his right hand.

Morrissey also left the game in the second period after he was hit in the back of the leg with the puck in an attempted dump in.

Replays show #NHLJets D Nathan Beaulieu blocked a shot with his right hand. Josh Morrissey was hit in the back of the leg/ankle on the dump-in attempt. — Ken Wiebe (@WiebeAthletic) November 24, 2019

The short-handed Jets went on to win the game 4-3 as Blake Wheeler and Andrew Copp both registered two points each scoring a goal and adding an assist.