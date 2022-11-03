Bowness: 'We have to play better and we can, that's the encouraging thing'

Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness says forward Morgan Barron will undergo wrist surgery and will be out four to five weeks.

Bowness says the surgery will repair a small fractured bone that's been a nagging problem for Barron. The 23-year-old has one goal and four points in nine games this season.

In other lineup news, forwards Dominic Toninato and Mason Appleton will play tonight against the Montreal Canadiens while Jansen Harkins will take the pregame warmup.

According to Bowness, Nikolaj Ehlers is making progress in his recovery from a lower-body injury but there is no defined timeline for his return to the ice. He remains on the injured reserve and has not played since Oct. 17.

Ehlers has three assists in two games played this season.