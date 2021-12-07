Could bad blood between Jets and Leafs been prevented?

Winnipeg Jets defenceman Neal Pionk is in concussion protocol and won't travel with the team on their upcoming road trip after taking a hit from Toronto Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza Sunday night.

The incident happened in the third period when Pionk was reaching to clear the puck with his hand. Spezza's knee made contact with Pionk's head on the hit.

Pionk is currently serving a two-game suspension after kneeing Leafs defenceman Rasmus Sandin earlier in the same game.

Spezza had an in-person hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday.