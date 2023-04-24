Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers may not be ready to play Monday night in Game 4 of their opening round series against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Ehlers, who has been sidelined since April 11 after suffering an upper-body injury against the Minnesota Wild, did not take part in the team's morning skate on Monday, according to TSN's John Lu.

#NHLJets Ehlers is not taking part in morning skate. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) April 24, 2023

The 27-year-old is still waiting to be medically cleared to return to game action.

Ehlers played in just 45 games this season due to multiple injuries. He played in the first two games of the year before being placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury, which ultimately required sports hernia surgery.

The Aalborg, Denmark native had 12 goals and 38 points in 45 games during the regular season.

Winnipeg recalled goalie Arvid Holm from the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis and he was at practice on Monday.

TRANSACTION: The #NHLJets have recalled G - Arvid Holm from the Manitoba Moose (AHL) on an emergency basis. — Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) April 24, 2023

Star defenceman Josh Morrissey is done for the series with a lower-body injury suffered in Game 3.

Winnipeg will look to even their first-round series against Las Vegas at two games apiece Monday night in Game 4 from Winnipeg.

Here were the line rushed during the morning skate via TSN's John Lu.

Forwards

Connor - Dubois - Neiderreiter

Namestnikov - Scheifele - Wheeler

Barron - Lowry - Appleton

Jonsson-Fjallby - Stenlund - Maënalanen

Defence

Schmidt - Demlo

Dillon Pionk

Stanley - Samberg

Capobianco rotating in third pair

Goalies

Hellebuyck

Arvid Holm