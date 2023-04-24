Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers will not be ready to play Monday night in Game 4 of their opening round series against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Head coach Rick Bowness would not reveal whether he would play 12 forwards and six defenceman or 11 forwards and seven defenceman.

However, TSN's John Lu notes that defenceman Kyle Capobianco stayed on the ice after the morning skate, indicating the Jets will play with four full lines of forwards.

Ehlers, who has been sidelined since April 11 after suffering an upper-body injury against the Minnesota Wild, did not take part in the team's morning skate.

The 27-year-old is still waiting to be medically cleared to return to game action.

Ehlers played in just 45 games this season due to multiple injuries. He played in the first two games of the year before being placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury, which ultimately required sports hernia surgery.

The Aalborg, Denmark native had 12 goals and 38 points in 45 games during the regular season.

Winnipeg recalled goalie Arvid Holm from the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis and he was at practice on Monday.

Bowness says Holm will back up Connor Hellebuyck in Game 4 as David Rittich is dealing with a lower-body injury. Rittich is expected to be the backup in Game 5.

Star defenceman Josh Morrissey is done for the series with a lower-body injury suffered in Game 3. Logan Stanley will take his spot in the lineup. The 24-year-old hasn't played this postseason after recording one goal and two assists over 19 games during the regular season.

Winnipeg will look to even their first-round series against Las Vegas at two games apiece Monday night in Game 4 from Winnipeg.

Here were the line rushed during the morning skate via Lu.

Forwards

Connor - Dubois - Neiderreiter

Namestnikov - Scheifele - Wheeler

Barron - Lowry - Appleton

Jonsson-Fjallby - Stenlund - Maënalanen

Defence

Schmidt - Demlo

Dillon Pionk

Stanley - Samberg

Capobianco rotating in third pair

Goalies

Hellebuyck

Arvid Holm