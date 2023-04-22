According to Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness, forward Nikolaj Ehlers will not play in Game 3 against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, TSN's John Lu reports.

#NHLJets Bowness said Ehlers will not suit up tonight and won’t until he’s medically cleared, even though he wants to play. Ehlers didn’t skate the last couple of days but will take part in Sunday’s practice. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) April 22, 2023

Ehlers sustained an upper-body injury on April 11 against the Minnesota Wild, and has not played since. Ehlers indicated last weekend, before the series started, that he would be ready to play and would not require medical clearance. Bowness was not so optimistic.

Lu also reports that Ehlers "didn't skate the last couple of days," but that he will take part in practice on Sunday.

Winnipeg split the first two games of the series in Vegas, with Game 3 set to take place on Saturday afternoon and Game 4 from Winnipeg on Monday.

Ehlers played in just 45 games this season due to multiple injuries. He played in the first two games of the year before being placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury, which ultimately required sports hernia surgery.

The Aalborg, Denmark native had 12 goals and 38 points in 45 games during the regular season.