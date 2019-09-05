Ranking the RFAs: Who should be making the most money?

Josh Morrissey revealed Wednesday that talks are underway with the Winnipeg Jets on a contract extension.

Morrissey, who has one season left on his current contract at a $3.15 million cap hit, told the Winnipeg Free Press he wants to sign long-term with the team.

"We've chatted a little bit throughout the last couple of weeks and throughout the summer," Morrissey said. "It's exciting. But at the same time, throughout that span, I'm really just focused on preparing for the season and if something happens to get done, that would be awesome. I'm sure it will all be figured out in due time.

"I just feel like (Winnipeg) is a great fit for me as a player and a person."

The 24-year-old signed a two-year contract as a restricted free agent last summer and posted six goals and a career-high 31 points in just 59 games this past season. He added one assist in six playoff games.

The Jets still have three restricted free agents in need of new contracts for this season in Patrik Laine, Kyle Connor and Eric Comrie. Morrissey said Wednesday he's not feeling any pressure to get his extension done in the immediate future.

“I still have another year left on this deal,” he said. “It doesn’t really matter, I guess, if the deal gets done any time before you walk into the arbitration room if that was something that was going to happen.

“But I’m hopeful and I would like to get it done and I would like to be playing here in Winnipeg."

Morrissey finished third in the Jets in average ice time last season, but figures to see an increased role this season after Jacob Trouba, Tyler Myers and Ben Chiarot departed in the off-season.

"It's tough. (Trouba) and I have become really good friends. It was tough to see a friend go. Obviously that's part of the business we're in. But it was hard," said Morrissey.

"Losing him and Mysey and Benny, three great guys in the room and three great players. We have to, from within, find a way to step up. I think we've got some really good young players on the back end. As a group we're going to have to be better this year and all take our game to the next level."

The Jets will open their preseason on Sept. 16 against the Edmonton Oilers.