Winnipeg Jets forward Paul Stastny will be a game-time decision for Game 2 tonight against the Montreal Canadiens, according to TSN’s Sara Orlesky.

Stastny did not play in Game 1 due to an undisclosed injury. The 35-year-old did not participate in the morning skate prior to being scratched from Game 1. However, Stastny, along with Captain Blake Wheeler, did not take any morning skates throughout the Jets’ four-game sweep of the Edmonton Oilers in Round 1.

The 16-year-veteran has recorded one goal and one assist in four games this postseason.

Jets' defenceman Dylan DeMelo will miss at least a week with a lower body injury, said head coach Paul Maurice.

“Beyond day-to-day. We’re probably looking at a week anyway," said Maurice.

While Maurice wouldn't confirm DeMelo's replacement, Jordie Benn appears set to draw as he didn’t take part in the optional skate Friday, while Ville Heinola stayed out for extra work.

The Jets are down 1-0 to the Canadiens and will be without Mark Scheifele, who was suspended four games for his hit on Habs' forward Jake Evans late in Game 1.