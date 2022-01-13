The Winnipeg Jets placed forward Paul Stastny in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Thursday, bringing the team's total to nine players and one coach.

The team recalled Cole Perfetti from the taxi squad on an emergency basis and called up goaltender Mikhail Berdin and forwards Jeff Malott and Austin Poganski from the AHL's Manitoba Moose to the taxi squad.

Perfetti, 20, is without a point in three games with the Jets this season. He has six goals and 15 points in 17 games with the AHL Moose this season.

G - Mikhail Berdin, F - Jeff Malott, and F - Austin Poganski have been reassigned from the Manitoba Moose (AHL) to the taxi squad. 2/2 — Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) January 13, 2022

The Jets did not place a player in the protocol Wednesday after putting four players on the list Tuesday.

Defencemen Nathan Beaulieu, Ville Heinola, Logan Stanley and forward Kristian Reichel were placed in the protocol Tuesday, one day after forward Nikolaj Ehlers joined the list.

Forward Jansen Harkins, defenceman Dylan DeMelo, goalie Arvid Holm and video coach Matt Prefontaine were added to the protocol last week.

The Jets are scheduled to visit the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

Winnipeg sits fifth in the Central Division with a record of 16-12-5.