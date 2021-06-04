What do the Jets need to do to get back on track?

Winnipeg Jets forward Paul Stastny is out of the lineup for the second consecutive game.

Stastny did not play in Game 1 due to an undisclosed injury.

The 16-year-veteran has recorded one goal and one assist in four games this postseason.

Other lineup changes for the Jets include, Kristian Vesalainen, Jordie Benn and Jansen Harkins drawing into the lineup.

Dominic Toninato, Mark Scheifele and Dylan DeMelo are all out after dressing in Game 1.

The Jets are down 1-0 to the Canadiens.

Connor-Dubois-Wheeler

Perreault-Copp-Ehlers

Vesalainen-Lowry-Appleton

Harkins-Thompson-Lewis



Morrissey-Poolman

Forbort-Pionk

Stanley-Benn