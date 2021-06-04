1h ago
Jets' Stastny misses second straight game
Winnipeg Jets forward Paul Stastny is out of the lineup for the second consecutive game. The 16-year-veteran has recorded one goal and one assist in four games this postseason.
Stastny did not play in Game 1 due to an undisclosed injury.
Other lineup changes for the Jets include, Kristian Vesalainen, Jordie Benn and Jansen Harkins drawing into the lineup.
Dominic Toninato, Mark Scheifele and Dylan DeMelo are all out after dressing in Game 1.
The Jets are down 1-0 to the Canadiens.
Connor-Dubois-Wheeler
Perreault-Copp-Ehlers
Vesalainen-Lowry-Appleton
Harkins-Thompson-Lewis
Morrissey-Poolman
Forbort-Pionk
Stanley-Benn