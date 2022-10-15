Bowness on leadership: 'We want the team to take over'

Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness will miss at least one more game after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 67-year-old missed Friday's season opening win over the New York Rangers due to the virus and will also Monday's game in Texas against his former team in the Dallas Stars, interim head coach Scott Arniel told the media on Saturday following practice.

The Jets don't play this weekend.

Arniel says Bowness is currently isolating and hopes to travel to Colorado for Wednesday's game against the Avalanche.

Bowness is in his first season as Jets' head coach after spending the past three seasons with the Stars where he had an 89-62-25 record over 176 games. He took the team to the Stanley Cup Final in 2019-20.