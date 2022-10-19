Rick Bowness will have to wait to make his regular season coaching debut with the Winnipeg Jets as the 67-year-old won't join his team for the remaining two games of their current road trip, associate coach Scott Arniel confirmed on Wednesday.

Coach Bowness will not be joining the team for the remaining two road games, per Associate Coach Scott Arniel 👇 — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) October 19, 2022

Bowness, who was named head coach of the Jets this summer after coaching the Dallas Stars for three seasons, tested positive for COVID-19 just hours before their season opener against the New York Rangers last Friday and hasn't returned since.

There was hope Bowness could return for Wednesday's clash against the Colorado Avalanche, but is still unable to coach. Winnipeg wraps up their three-game road trip Friday against the Vegas Golden Knights.