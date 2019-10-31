The Winnipeg Jets assigned defenceman Ville Heinola to the Manitoba Moose on Thursday after an eight-game stint with the team.

Heinola, who spent the past two games as a healthy scratch, has one goal and five points in eight games this season.

Had the 18th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft appeared in 10 games this season, he would have burned the first year of his entry-level contract.

Heinola, 18, has two goals and 14 points in 34 games with Lukko Rauma of SM-Liiga in Finland last season.