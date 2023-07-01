The Winnipeg Jets have signed centre Vladislav Namestnikov to a two-year, $4 million contract, according to TSN hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

The team also signed goaltender Laurent Brossoit to a one-year deal worth $1.75 million, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

Vlad Namestnikov agrees to 2 year deal in Winnipeg. $2 mil aav. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 1, 2023

Nasmestnikov was acquired by the Jets last season and scored two goals and eight assists in 20 games. He had eight goals and 17 assists in 77 games with the Jets and Tampa Bay Lightning last season.

Brossoit rejoins the Jets after spending two seasons with the Vegas Golden Knights. He started 10 games with Vegas last season, posting a 7-0-3 record with a 2.17 goals-against average and .927 save percentage