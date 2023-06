The Winnipeg Jets announce they have signed defenceman Ashton Sautner to a one-year, two-way contract.

The deal carries an average annual value of $775,000 at the NHL level.

The 29-year-old played 68 games for the AHL's Manitoba Moose last season, recording two goals and 10 assists for 12 points.

A native of Flin Flon, Man., Sautner has appeared in a total of 23 games with the Vancouver Canucks across three seasons, tallying three assists.