The Winnipeg Jets have signed Finnish forward Joona Luoto to a three-year, two-way contract with an average annual value of $758,300.

Joona Luoto and Patrik Laine were teammates for several Tappara teams growing up, including their U18 and U20 teams.



Internationally, Luoto represented Finland at the 2017 World Junior Championship where he was teammates with Kristian Vesalainen. pic.twitter.com/LzNYFDeSTY — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) June 15, 2019

The 21-year-old right winger scored eight goals and added eight assists over 58 games with Tappara Tampere of the Finnish Elite League in 2018-19, his third year with the club.

Luoto also represented Finland at the 2017 World Junior Hockey Championship and played with Jets superstar Patrik Laine for several Tappara teams as well as their U18 and U20 teams.