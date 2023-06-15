The Winnipeg Jets announced the signing of Fabian Wagner to a three-year, entry-level deal on Thursday.

The contract will pay the Nykoping, Sweden native an average annual value of $858,333 in the NHL.

The 19-year-old centre was the 175th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Wagner split last season between Linkoping and their under-20 junior team. He 33 points in 33 games for the junior side and appeared in 22 games for the Swedish Hockey League team.

Internationally, Wagner has represented Sweden on a number of occasions, including at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship in Halifax. He had two goals and four assists in six games as Sweden finished in fourth.