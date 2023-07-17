The Winnipeg Jets have signed restricted free agent forward Morgan Barron to a two-year, $2.7 million contract, it was announced Monday.

The deal carries an average annual value of $1.35 million.

Barron, 24, appeared in 70 games for the Jets last season and had eight goals and 13 assists for 21 points. He has 10 goals and 15 assists in 84 games over two seasons with Winnipeg.

The Halifax native was acquired in March of 2021 by the Jets from the New York Rangers along with three draft picks in exchange for forward Andrew Copp and a sixth-rounder.

Barron appeared in 18 NHL games with the Rangers, tallying one goal and one assist over parts of two seasons.