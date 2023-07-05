The Winnipeg Jets signed goalie prospect Domenic DiVincentiis to a three-year, entry-level contract on Wednesday.

The deal has an average annual value of $858,333 at the NHL level.

#NHLJets sign G Dominic DiVincentiis to his entry-level deal. The 2022 7th round pick was OHL’s goalie of the year.



After drafting 2023 WJC gold medalist Thomas Milic last week, the Jets are building solid depth in their goaltending pool. pic.twitter.com/Jqj59MPlSr — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) July 5, 2023

DiVincentiis was selected by the Jets in the seventh round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

The 19-year-old native of Bolton, Ont., put together a great season with the Ontario Hockey League's North Bay Battalion in 2022-23, posting a 36-9-2 record with a 2.33 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage over 48 games.

In the playoffs, DiVincentiis led the Battalion to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Championship where they fell to the Peterborough Petes, recording a 2.41 GAA and a .926 SV% alongside a 11-6-3 record.

For his efforts, DiVincentiis was named OHL Goaltender of the Year and earned OHL First All-Star Team honours.