The Winnipeg Jets have signed goaltender Evan Cormier to a one-year, two-way contract, it was announced Wednesday.

The NHL portion of the deal carries an average annual value of $750,000.

Cormier, 25, has appeared in 25 games this season for the East Coast Hockey League's Kalamazoo Wings, recording a goals-against average of 3.29 and a save percentage of .905.

Cormier was on an AHL contract with the Manitoba Moose, but has not appeared in a game for them this season.

He was selected in the fourth round (No. 105 overall) by the New Jersey Devils in the 2016 NHL Draft.