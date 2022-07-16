The Winnipeg Jets have signed restricted free agent forward Jansen Harkins to a two-year, $1.7 million contract, it was announced Saturday.

The deal carries an average annual value of $850,000.

The 25-year-old played in 77 games last season for Winnipeg, scoring seven goals and adding six assists for 13 points. For his career, Harkins has 10 goals and 12 assists in 132 NHL games.

He was coming off a three-year, $2.775 million deal and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2024.

The Cleveland native was selected in the second round (No. 47 overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft.