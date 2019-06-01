23m ago
Jets sign Chibisov to one-year ELC
The Canadian Press
Trade Bait: Teams expressing real interest in Trouba, Marner debuts at 25
WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets agreed to terms with forward Andrei Chibisov on a one-year deal on Saturday.
The entry-level contract carries an average annual value of US$925,000.
Chibisov, 26, just completed his fifth season in the KHL in Russia and his first full campaign with Metallurg Magnitogorsk, where he recorded 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) and 25 penalty minutes in 50 games.
He has played in 220 KHL games and recorded 66 points (26 goals, 40 assists) for three different clubs. Chibisov has added three assists in 22 career playoff games.