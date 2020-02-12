20m ago
Jets reach multi-year extension with head coach Maurice
The Winnipeg Jets have agreed to terms on a multi-year contract extension for head coach Paul Maurice. Maurice has served as head coach of the Jets since 2013, posting a 264-186-53 record during his tenure. The Jets have reached the postseason three times under Maurice, advancing to the Western Conference Final in 2018.
TSN.ca Staff
This season, the Jets have a 29-24-5 record and sit one point back of the Arizona Coyotes for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference.
Maurice has spent a total of 22 years as an NHL head coach, working behind the bench of the Hartford Whalers, Carolina Hurricanes, Toronto Maple Leafs and Jets. He has a a career record 724-643-99-121. He coached his 1,500th NHL game last week.
The 55-year-old reached the Stanley Cup Final with the Hurricanes in 2002, but was defeated in six games by the New Jersey Devils.
