The Winnipeg Jets' season hangs in the balance as they trail the Vegas Golden Knights 4-0 after two periods of play as they face elimination.

In a similar fashion to the first period, the Golden Knights found the back of the net inside the first minute as Mark Stone tipped the puck to himself and beat Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck.

The goal was reviewed for high-sticking but would stand as Stone collected his third goal of the playoffs.

With a spot in the second round beginning to come more of a reality, the Golden Knights continued to pressure the Jets.

A costly Jets turnover in the offensive zone sent the play barreling the other way as William Karlsson extended the Golden Knights lead.

Chandler Stephenson's second goal of the game extended the Golden Knights' lead.

Goaltender Laurent Brossoit has stopped all 13 shots for the Golden Knights.