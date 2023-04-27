The Winnipeg Jets trail the Vegas Golden Knights 1-0 after the opening 20 minutes of play in a must-win Game 5.

It took the Golden Knights 50 seconds to get on the board as Chandler Stephenson buried a re-directed shot by Mark Stone into the yawning Jets net to give them an early lead.

Nikolaj Ehlers, who is making his series debut as he was sidelined with an upper-body injury, took a shot off the ankle and limped to the bench.

Dylan Samberg's' tripping calls three minutes in presented the Golden Knights with their first power play opportunity of the night, though they would not be able to extend their lead.

Connor Hellebuyck faced eight shots in the opening frame, steering aside seven of them.

Sparsely tested at the other end, Laurent Brossoit countered with five saves for the Golden Knights.