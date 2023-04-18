The Winnipeg Jets had two first-period power plays, but were not able to convert and are scoreless with the Vegas Golden Knights after the opening frame of their best-of-seven series.

The Jets had the best chance of the opening period with the teams at even strength, but were not able to find the puck during a scramble in front of the net with just over 10 minutes left in the frame.

Jets forward Morgan Barron was cut during the play when he fell into the skate of Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit, he left the game for repairs.

Shea Theodore took a hooking penalty and Zach Whitecloud briefly put the Knights down two men with a slashing penalty, both infractions were successfully killed by the home team.

Connor Hellebuyck is between the pipes for the Jets and made eight saves in the first.

Brossoit was the busier of the two goalies and turned away 14 shots for Vegas in the first period.

Nikolaj Ehlers, who was a game-time decision, did not skate in the warmups and was a scratch for the Jets.

Mark Stone returned from LTIR for the Golden Knights, he underwent back surgery on Jan. 31 and hadn’t played since Jan. 12.