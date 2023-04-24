Blake Wheeler scored for the Winnipeg Jets while Brett Howden got on the board for the Vegas Golden Knights as the teams head into the first intermission of Game 4 tied at 1-1.

Wheeler scored the game's first goal at 5:53 of the period, capitalizing on a Golden Knights penalty to give the Jets an early 1-0 lead.

The Golden Knights responded four minutes later when Howden put one past Connor Hellebuyck for his first of the playoffs, evening the score at one goal apiece.

Jets forward Mark Scheifele left the game late in the period and went to the locker room after he appeared to sustain an upper-body injury.

The Golden Knights outshot the Jets 10-8 in the period.

The Jets trail 2-1 in the series and have lost two straight after winning Game 1.