Hellebuyck: 'Now the only one that matters is the Stanley Cup'

Having won the Vezina Trophy last season, Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck said Wednesday his focus has moved solely to winning the NHL's ultimate prize.

"Now the only one that matters is the Stanley Cup," Hellebuyck said, per NHL.com. "I'd love to win another Vezina, that would be great, but it's time. I'm in my prime, this team's in its prime. It's time to win a Stanley Cup and every day has to be building toward that."

Hellebuyck posted a 31-21-5 record last season with a .922 save percentage and a 2.57 goals-against average. He went 1-3 in the NHL's Return to Play with a .904 save percentage and a 3.04 GAA as the Jets were eliminated in the play-in round by the Calgary Flames.

Despite winning the Vezina Trophy for the first time, the 27-year-old actually fell shy of his career-high statistics last season. Hellebuyck came second in Vezina voting in 2018 after posting a 44-11-9 record with a .924 save percentage and a 2.36 GAA, losing out to Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne.

Despite the condensed 56-game schedule for this season, Hellebuyck said he is once again looking to earn the vast majority of the team's starts.

"We've briefly talked about it and I'm a guy that likes to play a lot so I would like to get 40-45 games, but who knows what's going to happen," he said. "I could get even hotter and I can [play] even more, or I'll be very hot and could be in a playoff spot and then we could start riding [backup Laurent Brossoit] a bit to give me some rest. So, it depends on how the season plays out, but I would like to be somewhere in the 40-45 range."

The Jets will open their 2020-21 NHL season in the NHL's new North Division on Jan. 14 against the Flames.