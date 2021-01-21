1h ago
Jets' Heinola to make season debut against Senators
Winnipeg Jets defenceman Ville Heinola will make his season debut Thursday against the Ottawa Senators. Heinola was recalled from the Jets' taxi squad and the 19-year-old confirmed he would be playing against the Senators.
TSN.ca Staff
Maurice: Laine 'doubtful' for Thursday's game against Sens
VIDEO SIGN OUT
Winnipeg Jets defenceman Ville Heinola will make his season debut Thursday against the Ottawa Senators.
Heinola was recalled from the Jets' taxi squad and the 19-year-old confirmed he would be playing against the Senators.
Heinola was selected 20th overall in the 2019 NHL Draft. He played in eight games for the Jets last season, recording a goal and four assists.
He's played 19 games for Lukko Rauma of the Finish league this season, recording a goal and 13 assists.