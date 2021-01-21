Winnipeg Jets defenceman Ville Heinola will make his season debut Thursday against the Ottawa Senators.

Heinola was recalled from the Jets' taxi squad and the 19-year-old confirmed he would be playing against the Senators.

Heinola was selected 20th overall in the 2019 NHL Draft. He played in eight games for the Jets last season, recording a goal and four assists.

He's played 19 games for Lukko Rauma of the Finish league this season, recording a goal and 13 assists.