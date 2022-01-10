Winnipeg Jets winger Nikolaj Ehlers has been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the team announced Monday.

The 25-year-old ranks third on the Jets in scoring this season with 13 goals and 25 points in 33 games.

Ehlers joins forward Jansen Harkins, defenceman Dylan DeMelo, goalie Arvid Holm and video coach Matt Prefontaine in protocol after they were added last week.

The Jets are scheduled to visit the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

Winnipeg sits fifth in the Central Division with a record of 16-12-5.

