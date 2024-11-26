ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Winnipeg's Reid Carruthers stole a single in the eighth end for a 7-5 win over Yannick Schwaller's Swiss side at the Kioti National on Tuesday.

Carruthers, with Kyle Doering at second as a replacement for the retired Derek Samagalski, scored two in the seventh end and secured the victory when an opposing tap attempt was light.

The Swiss skip sat out due to recent knee surgery. His brother, Kim Schwaller, played second with Sven Michel moving up to third ahead of Benoit Schwarz-van Berkel.

In other games, Winnipeg's Mike McEwen beat Switzerland's Michael Brunner 7-2 and Scotland's Ross Whyte defeated Switzerland's Marco Hoesli 7-2.

Bruce Mouat topped James Craik 7-4 in an all-Scottish matchup. Three more draws were scheduled for later in the day at the Mary Brown's Centre.

Competition continues through Sunday at the Grand Slam of Curling event.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2024.