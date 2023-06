The Winnipeg Sea Bears (5-2) hit a franchise-record 20 three pointers to halt the Brampton Honey Badgers’ (4-3) win streak at four with a 110-89 blowout victory at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg.



Teddy Allen, who didn’t record his first field goal attempt until the four-minute mark in the first quarter, had 9 of those 20 threes—tying the CEBL record for most three pointers scored in a single game.